CTA Announces First Recipient of MECP Technician of the Year Award

– The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced Josh White as the first recipient of the Mobile Electronics Certified Professional (MECP) Technician of the Year. A Master Installation Technician for 12 years, White was selected by the Vehicle Technology Division of CTA and MECP-certified experts in the aftermarket industry for his dedication to excellence, customer satisfaction and ability to exceed expectations. Further, White was selected for his role as a mentor to many in the industry and constantly striving to further his knowledge on complex elements.

White will receive an expenses-paid trip to CES 2019 and will accept the award at CES on the CTA Stage in the Grand Lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center. CES 2019 will take place Jan. 8-11, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV.

