CTA Announces First Recipient of MECP Technician of the Year Award

ARLINGTON, VA (09.21.2018) – The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced Josh White as the first recipient of the Mobile Electronics Certified Professional (MECP) Technician of the Year. A Master Installation Technician for 12 years, White was selected by the Vehicle Technology Division of CTA and MECP-certified experts in the aftermarket industry for his dedication to excellence, customer satisfaction and ability to exceed expectations. Further, White was selected for his role as a mentor to many in the industry and constantly striving to further his knowledge on complex elements.
MECP, owned by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), is a credential program for installation technicians and salespeople of mobile electronics and aftermarket automotive equipment. MECP is the only nationally recognized program that certifies on the installation techniques and capabilities of automobile information technology, entertainment, navigation and safety/security systems.
“The MECP program ensures through certification that highly qualified individuals are working to deliver professional services to consumers,” said Kris Bulla, MECP Committee Chairman. “Vehicle technology is saving lives on the road and enhancing the overall experience of driving – you need a skilled professional to make sure your new technology is properly and carefully installed. We are thrilled to recognize Josh White for not only his technical skills but his ability to go above and beyond in these efforts.”
White will receive an expenses-paid trip to CES 2019 and will accept the award at CES on the CTA Stage in the Grand Lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center. CES 2019 will take place Jan. 8-11, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV.
