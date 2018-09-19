VAIS Releases New SiriusXM Integrated Satellite Radio Solutions for 2019 Models

ENGLEWOOD, CO (09.20.2018) – VAIS Technology has released new satellite radio integrated solutions specifically designed for 2019 Toyota, GM, Honda and Subaru models. This solution allows owners of these 2019 models to add SiriusXM satellite radio to their existing factory stereo, without compromising functionality.

The new 2019 integration kits provide coverage for Toyota (GSR-TY51 & 52), GM (GSR-GM03), Honda (GSR-HD02) and Subaru (GSR-SB02) vehicles. Also, all these models are compatible with the GSR-U01 (universal unit) which can be flashed using online software.

To learn more about the new, GSR-TY51&52, GSR-GM03, GSR-HD02, GSR-SB02,and GSR-UV01 from VAIS Technology, visit www.vaistech.com.

