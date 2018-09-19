Sony Car Audio Adds Jared Bahley to Increase Experience and Skill Support for Distributors and Retailers

LAS VEGAS, NV (09.20.2018) – 12 Volt Industry veteran Jared Bahley has joined the Actionlink Sony Car Audio team as a Field Support Specialist to further improve their ability to support retailers and distributors that sell Sony Car Audio products. Jared will work directly with Richard Wong to travel and assist with these efforts.

Bahley has held many different positions in his 20-year career, and the experience he has gained while serving as a vehicle technician, store manager and owner, project vehicle builder, and manufacturer’s rep will give him the ability to effectively help retailers. Just like the rest of the team, Jared has experienced nearly every part of the 12 Volt industry himself, and this knowledge benefits Sony retailers because it is legitimate experience they can relate to and use to improve their business.

“As a long-time Sony fan, being able to work with this top-rated team is a huge opportunity.”, says Bahley. “With Sony having just won 2018 Vendor of the Year and Top Vendor in Autosound & Processing in the Mobile Electronics Industry Awards, the timing is great, and I’m anxious to help the team get even better.”

“Adding Jared to our team gives us another set of boots on the ground that can increase our effective retailer response time and service. Our distributors will benefit from having added resources on our team to assist with routine items, and this will free some of our existing resources to allow us to get even better at what we do.” added Anthony Tozzi, the Distribution Sales Manager, who leads the Actionlink team.

Sony Car Audio has seen great success over the last two years because of its hands-on, grass-roots approach to doing business right. Sony leads the industry in MAP pricing protection, and retailers have found huge success by increasing the Sony product assortment in their stores because of its profitability. Sony’s dedicated 12 Volt Tech Line (855-SONY-12V) is handled by experts not only in Sony products, but also in-vehicle application, and the dedicated Sony Retailer Facebook group allows fast access to help and creative ideas.

Sony Car Audio and its 12 Volt team will be at the SEMA Show in the North Hall at Booth #12053 highlighting the launch of their new XAV-AX210 Car Play / Android Auto head unit with iDatalink Maestro compatibility. Jared Bahley can be reached directly at Jared.Bahley@ActionLink.com or 480-737-5499, and Anthony Tozzi can be reached at Anthony.Tozzi@ActionLink.com or 201-400-7833.

Visit actionlink.com and sony.com for more.

