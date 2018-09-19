MESA Wrapped a Tremendously Successful 2-Day Summit 2018

– The MESA Summit 2018 wrapped on Wednesday, September 19th, with hi-fives and double fist-pumps across the board. Morning breakout sessions were packed as was the show floor.

MESA Executive Director Ryan Gunter stated to 12volt News “We had 98% member attendance. A new member stopped me to say-This was like no other show I have ever attended. It was a fantastic 2 days at the MESA Summit in Denver.”



Browse #12vnn_mesa18 to see posts from MESA 2018.

The Summit show floor closed at noon and it was time for a delicious buffet lunch outside on a cool, breezy day.

