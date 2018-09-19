MESA Wrapped a Tremendously Successful 2-Day Summit 2018

DENVER, CO (09.20.2018) – The MESA Summit 2018 wrapped on Wednesday, September 19th, with hi-fives and double fist-pumps across the board. Morning breakout sessions were packed as was the show floor.
The MESA show floor was active on Wednesday morning as members checked out the latest products before the event curtain dropped at noon.
Comments from MESA members and vendor partners were overwhelmingly positive. Members were saying “This is our CES.” Vendor partners were equally happy with their participation at the Summit. Several vendors related to 12volt News they wrote a lot of business and connected with MESA members.
The MESA Summit 2018 closing session Wednesday afternoon was packed. Standing room only. And this is only part of the crowd because my iPhone does not have a wide angle lens!
Mike Cofield conducting the MESA Summit 2018 wrapup session explaining the “Rule of Rules.”
MESA Executive Director Ryan Gunter stated to 12volt News “We had 98% member attendance. A new member stopped me to say-This was like no other show I have ever attended. It was a fantastic 2 days at the MESA Summit in Denver.”
The show floor only 3 hours after the noon closing bell.
Browse #12vnn_mesa18 to see posts from MESA 2018.
Gunter went on to say “Our vendor partners really stepped with exciting booth displays along with Summit Programs for MESA members. Many told me they wrote very substantial business.”
mespecialists.com
The Summit show floor closed at noon and it was time for a delicious buffet lunch outside on a cool, breezy day.
At noon, vendors raced to tear down their booths and get shipping crates to their booths and packed.
Winners of the Pioneer E3 build on stage. Avenue Sound-NYC for the A-Series Build and Imagine Audio-Cherry Hill N.J. for the D-Series Build. As an extra surprise from Pioneer, both winners received $5,000 in poker chips.
Breakout sessions and member meetings continued on Wednesday afternoon leading up to the 5 PM closing ceremony.
Lotts Auto Sound, Santa Cruz CA, won the $25,000 Store Makeover by 5AXIS and a group of MESA vendors. MESA vendors participating in the $25,000 Makeover included RaceSport, AAMP, Compustar, AudioControl, Mobile Solutions, Rockford Fosgate, K40, Kenwood, Hertz, Pioneer and Harman.
Browse #12vnn_mesa18 to see posts from MESA 2018.
Visit mespecialists.com for more.
Related
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.