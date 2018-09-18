MESA Summit 2018 Denver

DENVER, CO (09.19.2018) – The 2-Day MESA Summit 2018 got off to a terrific start at the Westin Westminster Hotel in Denver on Tuesday, September 18th. Breakout sessions were packed and a very active show floor was filled with MESA members checking out the latest products from nearly 2 dozen MESA vendor partners.
Pioneer had a major presence with a new display on the event floor designed with the elements of many retailer’s showrooms.
Additionally, Pioneer unveiled 8 E3 electric cars outfitted by select Pioneer retailers across the US to showcase the new Pioneer A-Series Speakers. The A-Series speakers join the D and Z speakers that debuted at the 2017 MESA Summit.Rockford Fosgate, JBL and RaceSport Lighting showed in-store product displays for their brands.
The BASSPRO HUB in-trunk subwoofer and Cruise Speakers for motorcycle handle bars got a lot of attention in the JBL booth.
ROADWIRE’s Leather Interiors presented a wide selection of leather seats with OE matching colors.Day-1 of the MESA Summit wrapped with cocktails on the patio. In addition a number of vendors hosted MESA members at offsite functions in the evening. Exhibitors included: AAMP of America, Atrend, Audio Control, Compustar, Directed, Escort, Focal, JBL, Hertz, Jensen, JL Audio, K40, Kenwood, Pioneer, RaceSport, Roadwire, Rockford Fosgate, Scosche, SiriusXM, SolarGard, VOXX and Waylens.
