MESA Summit 2018 Denver

DENVER, CO (09.19.2018) – The 2-Day MESA Summit 2018 got off to a terrific start at the Westin Westminster Hotel in Denver on Tuesday, September 18th. Breakout sessions were packed and a very active show floor was filled with MESA members checking out the latest products from nearly 2 dozen MESA vendor partners.

Pioneer had a major presence with a new display on the event floor designed with the elements of many retailer’s showrooms.

Additionally, Pioneer unveiled 8 E3 electric cars outfitted by select Pioneer retailers across the US to showcase the new Pioneer A-Series Speakers. The A-Series speakers join the D and Z speakers that debuted at the 2017 MESA Summit.

The BASSPRO HUB in-trunk subwoofer and Cruise Speakers for motorcycle handle bars got a lot of attention in the JBL booth.

ROADWIRE’s Leather Interiors presented a wide selection of leather seats with OE matching colors.

Stay tuned to 12voltnews.com, plus @12voltnews on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for Day-2 action and much more.

Browse #12vnn_mesa18 to see posts from MESA 2018.

Share this:



Tweet

