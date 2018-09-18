Echomaster Intros Full Frame License Plate Back-up Camera with Moving Guidelines

CLEARWATER, FL (09.19.2018) – EchoMaster, a Power Brand of AAMP Global, introduces a full frame license plate back-up camera with moving guidelines. This product is 50 US State legal and available in black and chrome.

Black – CAM-LFDPLB-N

Chrome – CAM-LFDPLC-N

This license plate frame discreetly adds a slim border around the license plate and adds a back-up camera with dynamic parking lines. Simplifying maneuvering in even the most complex situations, the dynamic parking lines provide a clear understanding of the trajectory of the vehicle before reversing.

The license plate frame camera can be used for front or back viewing. The license plate frame camera contains the following features:

1/3” CMOS image sensor

170◦ viewing angle

Water/debris-proof rating: IP67

0.1 LUX

CAM-LFDPLB-N and CAM-LFDPLC-N include the license plate frame camera, wiring harness, mounting hardware, and user manual. These products are backed by a one-year warranty.

Visit EchoMaster.com for more.

