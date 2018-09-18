Earthquake Sound Releases TNT Series Subwoofers

HAYWARD, CA (09.19.2018) – For the car audio enthusiast who is seeking pounding and accurate bass; Earthquake Sound brings to you the TNT series subwoofer. Available in 10” and 12” options, these heavy hitters are top of the line hands down and produce some serious lows for your vehicle. The TNT series subwoofers have the perfect amount of power and performance that are sure to be a significant upgrade to your vehicle’s audio system.

Built with rigid polypropylene injected cones and high roll surrounds, these subs deliver the taut hard hitting bass Earthquake is famous for. A thick density magnet with a triple voice coil ventilation system allow these subs to keep their cool and increase efficiency as they crank out that deep and low bass. Available in dual and single 4-Ohm voice coils options with spring loaded terminals, the TNT Subwoofer series can be easily integrated into any vehicle’s audio system.

The 10″ and 12″ TNT’s deliver high SPL while remaining fast, accurate, and musical. The amount of bass that these output is absolutely astounding and are sure to satisfy your craving for that earth shattering bass. If you are searching for a great looking as well as a high performing low bass monster, then look no further and add some TNT to your trunk.

Visit earthquakesound.com for more.

