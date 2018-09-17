QSD-Dallas Hires Anita Araguz Graham

DALLAS, TX (09.18.2018) – Quad State Distribution-Dallas (QSD), a mobile electronics distributor located in Dallas, Texas, announces the addition of Anita Graham to its staff. Graham has 15 years of experience in the 12 Volt industry.

“After all these years, it is safe to say that I love what I do,” stated Graham.

Anita will provide customer service for QSD, utilizing her years of working with manufacturers, as well as wholesale and retail customers. She will be a primary contact for order placement and tracking, as well as daily communication and office management.

“Anita sets a very high standard for customer service, and we are excited to have her on our team at QSD,” stated Tracy Farr, QSD’s Managing Partner. “Her work ethic matches our desire to provide outstanding customer service and class leading products for our customers.”

During her career, Anita’s two daughters have grown into adulthood, and she is grateful for all that her career in the mobile electronics industry provided for her family. And now, she also gets to enjoy her five grandchildren.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to work, alongside Tracy Farr, for QSD, and continue my career in mobile electronics. I’ll do my best to provide outstanding customer service,” stated Graham. “Plus, I am bilingual, so I can also assist our Spanish-speaking customers.”

QSD-Dallas is the premier mobile electronics distributor, located in Dallas, providing a large selection of 12v products and accessories to retailers. For more information about QSD’s product offering go to www.qsddallas.com or call (469) 687-2495 and speak to Anita or Tracy.

