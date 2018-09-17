Jason Bertellotti to Lead Directed’s Ignition Interlock Business

VISTA, CA (09.18.2018) – Directed has announced that Jason Bertellotti has joined the company as Senior Vice President and General Manager of its Ignition Interlock Device (IID) business. He will report to Bob Struble, Directed CEO.
Bertellotti comes to Directed from AuptiX, a high-growth San Diego-based startup working to disrupt the B2B freight industry. As Vice President of Sales, Bertellotti built a sales strategy and organization that drove rapid revenue and customer growth. Previously, he held various senior sales and product management positions at Mitchell International, including SVP Sales and Service. Mitchell provides products, services and data to the automotive service and repair industries. Bertellotti earned his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from UCLA and his MBA from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California.
“I’m thrilled with the opportunity to lead Directed’s IID business,” added Bertellotti. “Directed has targeted the business for rapid growth, and I’m excited to work with the ADS team to make that happen. I’m looking forward to working alongside Bob and his executive team as we build upon Directed’s leadership position in Remote Start and Security and leverage Directed’s extensive capabilities to bring innovation and growth to the IID industry.”
“Directed purchased ADS in January because we are committed to the mission of saving lives and believe that by bringing our leading product design, technical service, and distribution capabilities to the IID market, we will rapidly expand the business,” said Struble. “Jason has an extensive track record of driving hyper-growth and is the right leader to drive our aggressive IID expansion plans. I’m particularly pleased that in selling to the automotive industry, he has spent a lot of time with folks who spend their working hours under hoods and dashes. IIDs are primarily installed by mobile electronics retailers and auto service shops, and we are excited to bring this new business opportunity to our longstanding partners.”
Bertellotti will be based out of Directed’s Vista, CA office.
