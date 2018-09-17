Jason Bertellotti to Lead Directed’s Ignition Interlock Business

VISTA, CA (09.18.2018) – Directed has announced that Jason Bertellotti has joined the company as Senior Vice President and General Manager of its Ignition Interlock Device (IID) business. He will report to Bob Struble, Directed CEO.



“Directed purchased ADS in January because we are committed to the mission of saving lives and believe that by bringing our leading product design, technical service, and distribution capabilities to the IID market, we will rapidly expand the business,” said Struble. “Jason has an extensive track record of driving hyper-growth and is the right leader to drive our aggressive IID expansion plans. I’m particularly pleased that in selling to the automotive industry, he has spent a lot of time with folks who spend their working hours under hoods and dashes. IIDs are primarily installed by mobile electronics retailers and auto service shops, and we are excited to bring this new business opportunity to our longstanding partners.”

Bertellotti will be based out of Directed’s Vista, CA office.

