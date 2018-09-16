Tint World Unveils New Automotive Detailing Product Line

BOCA RATON, FL (09.17.2018) – Tint World Automotive Styling Centers, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, is now offering 10 new automotive detailing products to help keep customer’s cars in showroom shape.

“At Tint World, we’re always looking to find ways to improve the quality of the products we offer,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, President and CEO of Tint World. “We saw an opportunity to provide our customers with a series of unique products that not only make your car look great, but also protect it to help keep your investment safe.”

The new Tint World detailing product line includes:

Ceramic Waterless Wash & Detailer – Formulated with SiO2 ceramic coating, this spray removes fingerprints, dust and dirt all while providing a protective, high gloss shine. Correction Compound – This all-in-one compound cuts through paint defects, swirls, holograms, wet sanding marks, scratches, and even oxidation. Decon Spray – Designed as a prep application to remove traces of cleaners, polish residue, and other contaminants before applying ceramic coating, wax, sealant or decals. Foam Cannon Soap – Super concentrated pH-neutral formula designed to effectively clean your vehicle without damaging its sensitive paintwork. Luxury Spray Wax – Formulated with carnauba, this spray on wax detailer creates a deep, long-lasting shine that fills in and hides micro-scratches all at the same time. Magic Surface Clay Mitt – This washable and reusable mitt removes surface contaminants from paint, plastic, glass and chrome. Metal X Rust Remover – A pH balanced, non-acid metal cleaner that specifically targets and safely removes iron and metallic particle debris. Textile Protection – Hydrophobic water repellent treatment for water absorbing canvas, carpet, nylons, leather and other textiles. Tire Shine Gel – Premium tire dressing that contains UV blockers and creates a super wet appearance on all tires. Water Spot Remover – Eliminates and protects against hard water stains on glass, optical plastics, painted surfaces and chrome.

