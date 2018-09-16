Lootens Hosted Dealers at the 2018 Clambake on Sunday, September 16th

SKANEATELES, NY (09.17.2018) – Lootens Distributing hosted dealers at the 2018 Clambake and Dealer Show on Sunday, September 16th at the company’s facility in Skaneateles. This year’s Clambake marked the company’s 42nd anniversary. Show hours were 10AM until 4PM. The 60′ x 120′ tent housed vendors with great deals.

Doug Lootens stated “We developed super strong deals for dealers who attended the event and of course had a large spread of food – including steamed clams, pulled pork, shrimp and sausages plus burgers with all the trimmings. The weather was like a beautiful summer day which certainly contributed to a less than expected dealer turnout.”

Jamie White, Opus Marketing related, “Chuck Otatti and I were on site at the Clambake representing Directed. Jim Winning was on hand and informed dealers about Directed’s latest for the 2018 remote starter season. It’s traditionally remote starter time at the Clambake and we, along with Jim, provided valuable info on Directed’s remote start products to prep dealers for the remote starter season.”

Jeff Falk, PowerBass Eastern Regional, traveled up from Florida for the event. Falk stated “The PowerBass PowerSports lineup is very strong and dealers were very interested in this category. In addition we showed a number of dealer our fast selling ASA3 amplifier.”

Visiontech’s Ceasar Olaes traveled from the West Coast to show the BOYO line. Two products that grabbed dealers attention were new 5 in 1 camera and iKeyFree keypad for vehicle proximity lock/unlock via Bluetooth. Olaes related “Safety and convenience products offer 12volt retailers strong profit opportunities. Dealers who focus on these products are rewarded.”

Remote starters, as is the case each year, was a focus at the Clambake. Over a dozen remote starter brands and associated companies were under the Lootens’ tent. “Remote starters are huge business in our area and we put together terrific programs for dealers who attended the Clambake,” Lootens concluded in a conversation with 12voltnews.com.

For more info, call 315-685-8816 or 800-233-5003.

Share this:



Tweet

