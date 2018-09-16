DeSclafani Onboard at Ambassador

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (09.17.2018) – Rich DeSclafani is onboard at the Florida-based Ambassador rep firm.

Rick Booth, Ambassador principal, stated, “Rich is onboard to handle North and South Carolina. He is a close friend who I have known for over 10 years. We have worked together before and I am excited that we will be working together again. He will representing Beyma, SounDigital and Ground Zero lines.”

DeSclafani related to 12voltnews.com, “I see a real opportunity to grow business for the Beyma, SounDigital and Ground Zero brands in the Carolinas. I am certainly joining Ambassador at a crazy time with all the devastation from Hurricane Florence.”

Ambassador has a strong presence across Florida with the Audio Control, Design Engineering, Beyma, SounDigital and Ground Zero.

Contact DeSclafani by email: rdtechnologies14@gmail.com

