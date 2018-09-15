KICKER Entertains Global Distributor Conference Attendees with Big Air Bash Homecoming

STILLWATER, USA – KICKER celebrates its 2018 Global Distributor Conference in grand fashion with two days of in-depth product and sales training, demonstrations, departmental tours and high-flying entertainment at its world headquarters. Distributors begin arriving from their respective countries the day prior to the event, which occurs Tuesday September 18 and Wednesday September 19. Some of the distributors signed up for the conference include long-time associates from China, India, Norway, New Zealand and Australia, just to name a few.

“The key focus is to impart our knowledge base and our look forward to our global partners,” said Chet Weddle, KICKER Director of International Sales. “We have more than 30 (distributor) partners in attendance representing 60 countries, and they account for over 90 percent of our global business.”

In addition to a rigorous, hands-on training schedule and tour of the facility, several aspects of the KICKER business model will be discussed in-depth during the two-day period.

Capping off the final day of the conference, KICKER will celebrate with its international guests and the local community by reviving the “Big Air Bash” franchise from the early 2000s. “Big Air Bash: The Homecoming” will feature freestyle-motocross celebrities “Cowboy” Kenny Bartram, Anthony Murray and Cody Elkins performing stunts to music provided by DJ Impulse, on a city street in front of KICKER Headquarters. For nine years KICKER held a similar celebration and event in the parking lots of the Hard Rock Hotel and later The Palms Resorts and Casinos in Las Vegas during the annual SEMA Show.

Besides the flying motorcycles and tricks, attendees can enjoy the KICKER Visitors Center, near the shore of Boomer Lake. Filled with award-winning show cars, KICKER and industry history, and the 20,000-watt “Wall of Boom” active display, the museum will be open for the duration of the show. Food trucks will also be on hand for a quick snack or meal during this first-time event for citizens of the city of Stillwater.

Between two highly informative days and one extraordinary evening, Weddle believes the entire KICKER experience will be unforgettable.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring everyone back to KICKER HQ and get reinvigorated with the KICKER culture,” he said, “to finish out a strong 2018 and provide a launch pad for the future.”

