Product Showcase Brings SEMA Show Exhibitors Increased Booth Traffic, Media Coverage

DIAMOND BAR, CA (09.14.2018) – Rated as the No. 1 destination at the premier automotive trade show, the SEMA Show New Products Showcase makes it easy and affordable for exhibitors to promote their products – new or otherwise – to buyers and media during the event on Oct. 30-Nov. 2, 2018 in Las Vegas, NV. All exhibitors are eligible to submit one product entry at no cost, with a nominal fee for additional products, and no limit on the total number of products entered. The fee for subsequent products increases from $75 to $150 after October 5.

The Showcase, described by journalist KJ Jones from Diesel Power as “an impressive display of innovative aftermarket parts and accessories,” displays products in twelve market categories, and includes a featured products category for items that do not qualify as “new.”

“There are specific criteria that products must meet to qualify as new in the Showcase,” said Peter MacGillivray, SEMA VP of events and business development. “We know that the product that many exhibitors want to highlight may not qualify as new, and the featured products category allows them to focus the product of their choice and still benefit from the Showcase.”

Exhibitors participating in the New Products Showcase typically see more buyers and media visiting their booths, and they often receive more media coverage.

Located on the bridge between the Central Hall and South Hall at the west end of the Las Vegas Convention Center, the New Products Showcase is the Number One destination for buyers and media. It is open before the Show floor opens and stays open after the Show floor closes each day.

Additionally, visitors can easily connect with manufacturers that participate in the New Products Showcase by using scanners to create a personalized list of products they are interested in with information such as company name and booth location. Exhibitors also receive a Lead List of visitors who scanned their product.

For more information, visit www.semashow.com or contact sales@sema.org, 909-396-0289.

Share this:



Tweet

