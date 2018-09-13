Kicker on the Road to the Sand Sports Super Show

STILLWATER, OK (09.14.2018) – It’s 1,395 miles from Stillwater, OK to Costa Mesa, CA and the 2018 Sand Sports Super Show. Kicker Road Warriors David Glasgow and Tracy Focht drove the Dodge RAM 925 miles the first day of the trip, Tuesday September 11th. After a short night in Flagstaff AZ it was only 330 miles to Costa Mesa on Wednesday.

Kicker’s 83’ XRV rolling showroom, with 20,000 watt Boom Room, also made the trip to Costa Mesa for the Sand Sports Super Show that runs Friday through Sunday, September 14th – 16th.

During the day on Thursday, the 13th, it was setup time at the Orange County Fair and Event Center.

Longtime Kicker freestyler and X Games Gold Medalist Colten Moore will be signing autographs at the XRV on Friday and Saturday afternoons from 2-3 PM.

Visit kicker.com for more.

