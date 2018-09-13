Featured

Kicker on the Road to the Sand Sports Super Show

September 13, 2018

This Dodge RAM ready to head to from Stillwater OK to Costa Mesa CA for the Sand Sports Super Show.

STILLWATER, OK (09.14.2018) – It’s 1,395 miles from Stillwater, OK to Costa Mesa, CA and the 2018 Sand Sports Super Show. Kicker Road Warriors David Glasgow and Tracy Focht drove the Dodge RAM 925 miles the first day of the trip, Tuesday September 11th. After a short night in Flagstaff AZ it was only 330 miles to Costa Mesa on Wednesday.

Kicker’s 83’ XRV rolling showroom, with 20,000 watt Boom Room, also made the trip to Costa Mesa for the Sand Sports Super Show that runs Friday through Sunday, September 14th – 16th.

LEFT: Randy Botts and the crew installed a new system to be Livin’ Loud in Costa Mesa.
RIGHT: A side view of the sub enclosure.

David Glasgow (L)and Tracy Focht on the road to Costa Mesa.

Focht, Kicker’s Western Regional stated “The Dodge RAM just had a new system installed for this event. Randy Botts and his crew installed six L7 15” subs, 3 KXA 2400.1 and 2 KXA4002 amps plus QSC coax in the doors and custom kick panels. On the road we had a chance to push the system to the limit and it rocks!”

During the day on Thursday, the 13th, it was setup time at the Orange County Fair and Event Center.

The Kicker XRV during setup on a sunny Thursday in Costa Mesa with the Dodge RAM in the background.

Glasgow commented “Kicker will definitely be Livin’ Loud. With the XRV and RAM pickup, along with a number of other vehicles and UTV’s, Kicker will definitely make a statement at the Sand Sport Super Show 2018.”

Longtime Kicker freestyler and X Games Gold Medalist Colten Moore will be signing autographs at the XRV on Friday and Saturday afternoons from 2-3 PM.

Visit kicker.com for more.

