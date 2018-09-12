BIXBY, OK (09.13.2018) – The Advanced SQ Seminar hit the mark during the 2-Day session Saturday and Sunday, September 8th and 9th. Mark Eldridge, Mobile Soundstage Engineering, who orchestrated and conducted the event said “It was great this weekend! We covered a lot of ground and the fellows in the class were right there on top of it the entire time.”

Continuing, Eldridge stated “We have the 50+ page outline/reference book for the class which we follow for essential topics to cover and discuss. But, like every one of these classes, the group takes several detours. We ended up getting deep into topics that they want to discuss which were not even on the outline. That is one of my favorite parts of the class, that we can be flexible and dive into what the students want to learn about.”

The fellows in this class wanted to spend a lot more time than most just listening to music on the reference systems.

Eldridge offered “I love that! Each of them had some of their own reference material that we listened to also. We got into different measurement systems, lots of information on in-vehicle acoustics, level setting, and OE integration. We even spent some time discussing horn design and using them effectively in cars. I had not done that in a while.”

Industry members attending this Advanced SQ Seminar were Jeremy Garrett, Jim Johnson, Omar “Fibras” Garcia, Wallace Whitworth, Philip Heath, and Andrew Smith.

Another Advanced SQ Seminar is in the works for the first or second weekend of December 2018.

For more info, contact Mark Eldridge: meldridge@mblsound.com

