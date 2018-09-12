Rockford Fosgate Celebrates Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary at House of Harley

TEMPE, AZ (09.13.2018) – Harley-Davidson sure knows how to throw a party.

Rockford Fosgate proudly supported House of Harley in Milwaukee, WI during Harley-Davidson’s 115th Anniversary Celebration August 28 – September 2, 2018.

Motorcyclists enjoyed festivities around the Milwaukee area for the five-day celebration. Starting with a carnival like atmosphere on the shores of Lake Michigan to the legendary exhibits at the Harley-Davidson Museum, the celebration extended to factory tours and out to local dealerships including the party at House of Harley.

“The Harley-Davidson rider community has really welcomed Rockford Fosgate into the fold, and so we could not wait to help them celebrate Harley-Davidson’s 115 years as the industry leader,” said Greg Cobbs, Rockford Fosgate regional sales manager. “At House of Harley, the crowds enjoyed live entertainment, browsing the selection of new motorcycles and, of course, test driving Rockford Fosgate audio systems designed specifically for Harley-Davidson. Our staff was on-site to lend a hand as technicians equipped newly released 2019 Harley-Davidson models with Rockford Fosgate front audio and bag lid audio systems.”

Rockford Fosgate recently announced that the new Power Series TMS57 bag lid audio speakers are now available. Specifically designed for Harley-Davidson factory equipped with BOOM! Audio & BOOM! Audio Stage-1, the 5×7-inch 100/200-Watt (RMS/Peak) speakers are now shipping with a retail price of $299.99. The new Element Ready, purpose-built bag lid speaker upgrade solution has been designed for the often harsh environments motorcycles are subject to out on the open road.

Visit www.rockfordfosgate.com for more.

