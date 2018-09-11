Tint World Opens New Store in Cumming, GA

CUMMING, GA (09.12.2018) – Tint World Automotive Styling Centers, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announced today the opening of its new store in Cumming, Ga. Owner and operator Scott Lemmon is an experienced window-tinting professional who has served residential, commercial, and automotive customers in the Atlanta area for two decades.

The store, which is the fifth Tint World location in Georgia, will serve the Atlanta metro area.

“Scott’s experience in the industry and in the Atlanta market are an ideal fit for the Tint World family,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, President and CEO of Tint World. “He’s bringing important skills and relationships to the new store, and he has a reputation for reliability and outstanding service that the community can count on.”

Tint World of Cumming will provide a full range of automotive styling and safety services including automotive tint, automotive paint protection film, mobile electronics, advanced driver-assistance systems and car stereo upgrades, and residential and commercial window film.

The all-new Tint World of Cumming store is located at 1810 Buford Hwy. For more information, call (678) 614-7872.

Visit tintworld.com for more.

