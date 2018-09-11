KICKER Plans for Big Fun at the Sand Sports Super Show

STILLWATER, OK (09.12.2018) – KICKER will bring a truckload of fun to the Sand Sports Super Show, the largest show of its kind in the world showcasing dune and dirt sports. The Orange County Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa, Calif., plays host to the event Sept. 14-16. New to the KICKER mix at this year’s show, longtime KICKER freestyler and X Games gold-medalist Colten Moore will be signing autographs at the XRV (Xtreme Recreational Vehicle) from 2-3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Moore wrote the 2016 autobiography Chasing the Sky, which was nominated for an ESPN Award in the field of Literary Sports Writing.

KICKER’s 83-foot, XRV rolling showroom displays the complete line of KICKER audio gear and houses the 20,000-watt “Boom Room” with a wall full of 15-inch, L7 subwoofers for fans to experience and enjoy. Consumers will find the XRV at booth OS-1016, by the East Entrance of the show.

Five demo vehicles loaded with KICKER gear with accompany the XRV at this year’s Sand Sports Super Show. The KICKER Polaris RZR is equipped with a Phase 5 KICKER/SSV Works plug-and-play audio kit that includes an SSV Works receiver, a pair of compact KICKER PX-Series amplifiers, stealth subwoofer loaded enclosure and two pairs of speakers. In addition to four custom UTVs, the MaxTrac Suspension Chevy 1500 LT will also be in the KICKER XRV area. The SEMA-quality Silverado features KICKER KX-Series amplifiers, speakers and a

thin-mount CompRT subwoofer in a custom enclosure.

Also new this year, KICKER will be giving away one Bullfrog BF100 Bluetooth Speaker every day. Show-goers that sign up will be automatically entered for the giveaway. The waterproof speaker is designed to be loud, durable and convenient with a built-in speakerphone and charging USB port.

KICKER will display a strong partner presence outside of the booth as well. SSV Works (booth OS-708) will have KICKER-equipped UTVs and audio products for purchase on hand, as will Gatorwraps (located next to the XRV). KICKER authorized retailers UTV Stereo (booth OS-158, Gilbert, Ariz.), Temecula Motorsports (booth 18-300, Murrieta, Calif.), West Coast UTVS (booth OS-5075, Temecula, Calif.) and Bert’s Mega Mall (booth 15-101, Covina, Calif.) will be offering KICKER audio gear for purchase on-site during the Super Show.

Visit www.sandsportssupershow.com for more.

