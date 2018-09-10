Rockford Fosgate Introduces Audio Compatibility Solution for Ride Command

TEMPE, AZ (09.11.2018) – Audio fanatics who drive a Polaris RZR, Ranger, or General equipped with Ride Command can now easily add a Rockford Fosgate audio system to their vehicle.

Rockford Fosgate (www.rockfordfosgate.com), the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is proud to announce the launch of its new Ride Command Audio Cable (RFPOL-RC34) designed to connect Rockford Fosgate amplifiers with a factory Polaris Ride Command source unit. The two-part harness taps both front/rear signal and subwoofer signal from the Ride Command unit and delivers them via an Element Ready plug to mono-block and 4-channel amplifiers in either the Punch PBR or Power TM product lines.

“With the popularity of our SXS audio kits growing so rapidly, we knew that we had to offer a solution for those people with Ride Command in their vehicles,” explained Jake Braaten, Rockford Vice President of New Product Development and Engineering. “This set of adapter cables gives them the option to integrate our Rockford Fosgate vehicle specific audio solutions with either their factory equipped Ride Command or upgrade to a Rockford premium PMX source unit.”

Specifications and features include:

RFPOL-RC34 (MSRP $49.99):

Designed for RZR, RANGER, and GENERAL equipped with Ride Command

Retains factory Polaris Ride Command as source unit

Utilizes built-in crossovers from Ride Command (100 Hz HP & 100 Hz LP)

Harness plugs exclusively in to compact Punch and Power amps (mono / 4ch)

Includes custom wiring cables for both front/rear amp & subwoofer amp

Includes remote-out to turn-on Rockford Fosgate amplifiers

Visit rockfordfosgate.com for more.

