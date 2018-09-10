Mid-State Distributing Acquires Premier 12-Volt Distributor in Midwest

– Mid-State Distributing Co an Elite Distributor Alliance member, announced that it has acquired A.M. Distributors a, 12-Volt, consumer electronics, and security distributor. The purchase will better serve the needs of dealers in the Mid-West.

The purchase of AM fits into Mid-State Distributing Co.’s strategy to provide 12-Volt products, security, home theatre, consumer electronics, appliances and hardware to a larger audience and continue to provide ongoing commitment to be an innovative distribution partner that provides training and support as consumer products advance.

“It’s an emotional time for amd to be acquired after 31 years but I am extremely excited about the opportunities it brings both companies. With the combined sales forces and 5 facilities in the Midwest the benefits for the dealers are endless,” stated George McGoldrick, AM Distributors.

Visit midstatedistributing.com and amdistributors.com for more.

