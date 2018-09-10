Mid-State Distributing Acquires Premier 12-Volt Distributor in Midwest

The purchase of AM fits into Mid-State Distributing Co.’s strategy to provide 12-Volt products, security, home theatre, consumer electronics, appliances and hardware to a larger audience and continue to provide ongoing commitment to be an innovative distribution partner that provides training and support as consumer products advance.“The addition of AM Distributors into our company provides us with a fantastic sales team and knowledge base in the Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana markets. The combination of our two companies will also provide our dealers with more efficient shipping times on an even larger selection of products,” commented Jeff Hedden, Mid-State Distributing.
“It’s an emotional time for amd to be acquired after 31 years but I am extremely excited about the opportunities it brings both companies. With the combined sales forces and 5 facilities in the Midwest the benefits for the dealers are endless,” stated George McGoldrick, AM Distributors.Mid-State Distributing Co. was founded in 1948 as a distributor of consumer electronics and associated service parts. Throughout the history of Mid-State, they have continued to provide the independent dealer network with constantly evolving consumer electronics and appliances to be Your Total Source. They have an ongoing commitment to be an innovative distribution partner providing training and support as consumer products advance. Five stocking warehouse locations that support dealer partners: Des Moines, IA (headquarters); Fargo, ND, Omaha, NE; Mikwaukee, WI; Chicago, IL. Mid-State’s goal is to be responsive to every need of our customers. We are committed to using technology to further enhance the support we can give our dealers by developing our website and using advanced logistics to assure prompt delivery of the products our clients need. Our highly trained and professional staff is available to answer questions and handle all your product and marketing needs.
Visit midstatedistributing.com and amdistributors.com for more.
