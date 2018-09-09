UPDATED LINEUP – EVO-RS T-Harness Included Remote Starter and Alarm Kits

Montreal, 10 September 2018 – Fortin is pleased to announce new additions to its EVO-RS T-Harness included remote starter and alarm kits lineup. Now covering Audi, Volkswagen, Nissan and many other vehicles, EVO-RS products are delivered with a EVO-ALL module inside the box an a vehicle specific T-HARNESS. Designed for low cost and fast installations, EVO-RS products are perfect for a “remote start from the OEM remote (3X LOCK)” integration. Long range RF Kits and smartphone devices can also be connected directly in the EVO module. A built-in CAN alarm feature is also available to secure the vehicle.

View the update lineup here: http://fortin.ca/en/products/evo-rs/

Learn more about the EVO-RS/EVO-ALL built-in CAN Alarm system here: http://newsletter.fortin.ca/2017_ALARM_EN

Fortin Electronic Systems is a world leading developer and manufacturer of integrated consumer solutions for vehicle control and connectivity.

Visit Fortin.ca to discover more remote starter, bypass and security system solutions.

