SEMA Vehicles of The Year to be Announced Day Before SEMA Show Opening

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (Sept. 10) – The annual SEMA Awards, given to the top trending vehicle models in five categories, will be presented, for the first time, on Monday, Oct. 29, the day before the SEMA Show officially opens, allowing media the opportunity to report on the news earlier than ever before. In past years the awards had been presented on the first day of the SEMA Show, during the New Products Breakfast.

Previously referred to as the Hottest Vehicles, the honor will be given out to the SEMA Car of the Year, the SEMA Truck of the Year, the SEMA 4×4/SUV of the Year, the SEMA Sport Compact of the Year and, for the first time ever, the SEMA Powersport Vehicle of the Year. Ballots for the SEMA Awards were sent in early September, to exhibiting manufacturers of the 2018 SEMA Show who will vote to determine the winners.

“The SEMA Awards recognize the vehicles that SEMA Show exhibitors have identified as being at the forefront of emerging trends in the industry,” said Chris Kersting, SEMA president and CEO. “These vehicles are embraced by the industry due to their ability to help showcase and launch new aftermarket parts.”

The exhibitors who select the award winners are manufacturers of products designed to improve performance, safety and convenience, as well as those that enhance appearance and comfort. The SEMA Award heightens awareness for aftermarket products, and it is an example of the industry’s partnership between automakers and aftermarket manufacturers.

Visit www.sema.org/semaaward for more information on the SEMA Award.

