DAS to Host A Directed Field Training

PALMAYRA, PA (09.10.18) DAS is set to host a Directed Field Training on Wednesday, September 19th, at the Hampton Inn in Manheim PA 17545. Doors will open at 6PM Wednesday with dinner served. The session is scheduled to end by 9PM.

The Directed Field Training will prepare shops and installers for the upcoming remote starter season.

Directed’s James Winning will conduct the session and show members of the audience that Directed’s products are designed for installers.

Ian Worrall, DAS representative in the territory, will be the host.

To register please call 800 233 7009. For Spanish please call 800 336 2730

