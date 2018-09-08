DOW Electronics Houston Shines

HOUSTON TX (09.08.18) During a quick trip to Houston, on Friday August 31st, the 12volt News stopped to see friends at the DOW Electronics location on Westpark Drive in Southeastern part of the city.

The well merchandised showroom immediately grabs the attention of anyone entering the front door. Dealers are certainly impressed when they stop in to check out a product or pick up an order. DOW stocks both 12volt and Home AV at the 10,000+ sq ft facility.

Calvin Williams, Distribution Center Manager, gave the 12volt News a trip around the showroom. Sony, Rockford Fosgate, Metra and Rydeen products filled the shelves on the 12volt side. Sony, Onkyo and other brands, along with installation cabling products, were floor stacked in neat rows on the home AV side.

Williams stated “This location has been open since the 2014 move from Garden Oaks in Northern Houston. We get a lot of dealer pickups and this location is more accessible for dealers in the city”.

Lupe Saucedo and Tony Perez were both busy with customers pickups at the sales counter. One of the dealers at the counter picked up a couple pairs of PowerBass 6.5” speakers. Angel Lopez had a scheduled vacation day.

The 12volt News looks forward to stopping by the DOW location during future trips to Houston.

