JL Audio Appoints New Area Sales Director for Central U.S, Territory

Miramar, FL—September 7,2018—JL Audio, an innovator in high-end audio solutions, has announced the appointment of Richard Vreeland as the company’s new Area Sales Director. Vreeland will work with home audio, marine, powersports, and 12 Volt dealers and sales rep firms located in the Central United States.

Vreeland has over 25 years of sales and marketing experience working within the consumer electronics industry where he has held sales and technical positions with Clifford, Eclipse/FujjitsuTen and Clarion. Additionally, Vreeland was co-owner of an independent manufacturers rep firm covering the TX, OK, AR, and LA markets where he developed strategic partnerships with top manufacturers and distributors. Most recently, he was with Visionality Designs that Compute, an A/V integration firm that designs custom video conferencing and audio/video solutions for commercial businesses.

Brian Power, VP of U.S. Retail Sales said, “Our long term business relationships with the top retailers across the nation have been the key to JL Audio’s success. Adding Rich to our sales team will allow us to provide added attention to these crucial partnerships. Retailers in his territory will benefit from his extensive sales background, diverse audio experience, and most importantly his genuine passion for great audio.”

Vreeland will work from his home office in Dallas, TX and he can be reached at rvreeland@jlaudio.com .

