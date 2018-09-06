E3 Introduces Performance Products Catalog Featuring Full Line of DiamondFIRE Ignition Products

Ponte Vedra, FL (September 7, 2018)…E3’s 2019 Performance Products Catalog proves that E3 is much more than a spark plug company. Today, the company’s new 16 page catalog features, in addition to the company’s hallmark street and race E3 DiamondFIRE spark plugs named for their “diamond shaped” patented ground electrode, DiamondFIRE Racing and Street wires, DiamondFIRE Distributors, a 6CDI Ignition Box, High Output CD Coil, an External 2-Step Rev Control, O2 Sensors, an Electronic Oil Filled Can Coil and E3 Street Coils.

E3 Racing Spark Plugs are designed specifically for normally aspirated and forced induction motorsports applications; drag, oval & off-road. The race plug features a shortened two leg design in a non-resistor configuration to allow maximum heat extraction, more horsepower, better torque and longer life. The new catalog includes a helpful chart for selection based on compression ratio (CR) range, size/reach, seat type and tip reach.

E3’s DiamondFIRE Racing Distributors cover everything from Top Fuel to Street Stocks and are available for the most common Chevy, Ford, and HEI applications. Designed through a special hot forging process that eliminates weak spots and porosity, E3 DiamondFIRE distributors are precision stamped and have a fully adjustable mechanical advance and come complete with cap, rotor, wire retainer and a mechanical advance curve kit.

For more information about the full line of E3 performance ignition products, pick up a copy of the new catalog at the 2018 SEMA Show (booth #71000) or at PRI at booth #5173. For more product information visit www.e3sparkplugs.com. For the latest company and product news follow E3 on Facebook, Twitter, Google +, Instagram, or subscribe to E3’s You Tube Channel.

