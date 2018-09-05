SEMA Show Caters to International Buyers

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (Sept. 6, 2018) – SEMA Show badges will be mailed to international buyers who register for the annual trade show on or before September 14, 2018. The Show, which features more than 2,400 manufacturers of automotive specialty parts and accessories, caters to international attendees by helping buyers from outside the United States discover new products, connect with exhibitors and see the hottest trends in motorsports, off-roading, drifting, automotive tuning and more.

From multi-language applications and onsite translators, to a dedicated Center for International Commerce and an abundance of food and entertainment options in the city of Las Vegas, the SEMA Show is an international friendly venue that makes it easy for visitors from all over the world do businesses.

“Nowhere else in the world can buyers see 2,400 of the most innovative companies, all showcasing the hottest and newest products for cars, trucks and SUVs,” said Peter MacGillivray, SEMA VP of events and business development. “We welcome buyers everywhere, and are prepared to accommodate their unique needs.” Among the key international resources at the SEMA Show are:

International Registration: Applications for SEMA Show credentials are available at www.semashow.com/register. Registration materials are available in multiple languages and include an easy option to request a visa letter if necessary. By registering before Sept. 14, international attendees ensure their credentials are mailed to them.

Center for International Commerce: The Center for International Commerce (CIC) serves as a home base for visitors from outside the United States. Among the resources available in the CIC are translators, private meeting rooms, a lounge area, guides to exhibitors that export, and complimentary WiFi.

International Happy Hour: The evening mixer is a chance for international buyers to connect with strategic exhibitors, the Department of Commerce and more.

International Roundtables: On Monday, Oct. 29, attendees will hear from and learn about the automotive market in key countries that have growing markets.

Additionally, the city of Las Vegas is a worldwide destination. Its airport serves airlines from throughout the world, making travel to the city simple and easy, and hundreds of restaurants and entertainment options are available.

The SEMA Show international activities are part of a year-round program that includes trips to pre-identified countries, ongoing legislative advocacy, buyer relations activities, and more. To learn more about the SEMA Show and to register, visit www.semashow.com.

