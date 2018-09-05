Clarion and JL Audio Enter Licensing Agreement to Expand Reach of the Clarion Brand in Key Marine Markets

Cypress, CA and Miramar, FL— September 06, 2018 – In a joint announcement, Clarion Corporation of America, a leader in automotive and marine electronics for the commercial and consumer markets, and JL Audio, Inc., a leader in the automotive and marine audio markets, announced today that they have entered into an exclusive, long-term agreement to license the Clarion brand to JL Audio for the United States, Canada and key international marine audio markets.

Effective October 1st, 2018, JL Audio will assume responsibility for the sales, support, marketing and future product development of Clarion-branded marine audio products in the United States and Canadian markets. Key international marine markets will follow soon thereafter including Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and select Caribbean, Central and South American markets. No other international markets are included in the agreement.

For decades, Clarion Marine systems have been industry benchmarks for innovation, durability and reliability. By replicating prolonged UV exposure, simulating the humid saltwater environment and rigorously testing for thermal shock to imitate quick changes in temperature, Clarion marine receivers, speakers, amplifiers and accessories are designed to withstand the rigors of the harsh marine environment season after season.

“Clarion entered the marine audio market in the early 1990s with purpose-built high performance products, and quickly achieved a lasting leadership position in brand recognition and sales,” stated Chris Honma, President of Clarion Corporation of America. “Given JL Audio’s commitment to cultivating and marketing top quality audio products in the marine market, we expect this licensing agreement to generate a great deal of synergy in servicing our existing OEM and retail customers, while providing our brand the ability to extend its presence in the marine markets.”

Over the last fifteen years, JL Audio has developed a strong reputation for delivering unique engineering, superior quality and high-performance audio to its marine customers around the world. The two companies share important common values when it comes to quality, performance, reliability and customer service.

“Our team is ready, willing and able to accept the stewardship of the Clarion brand for the markets covered by the agreement, and we are very excited about the scope of the opportunity this presents.” stated Andy Oxenhorn, President of JL Audio. “Clarion’s brand strength, product offerings and reputation for quality will help us deliver even more value to our OEM and retail marine customers.”

