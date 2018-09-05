Advanced Sound Quality Seminar

September 06, 2018 – The ASQS is for anyone wanting to learn how to make car audio systems sound their very best! This is not a class where you sit and just listen to an instructor reading a presentation on a screen. In the ASQS, we discuss topics and use real-world audio/music demonstrations to explain them. And you will use your own brain, hands, and ears to work with the tools, apply the techniques, and develop your own skills and abilities.
We get into topics like:
- The many parts of music and recordings
- Our audio reference and critical listening skills
- The human hearing system and using our ears
- Using SQ tools: acoustical analyers, RTAs, etc
- Working with the in-car acoustical environment
- Audio system design and component selection
- Advanced DE integration requirements
- And many more specialty SQ related topics
When : Sep 8-9, 2018 Saturday & Sunday from 9 AM to 6 PM each day.
Where : Mobile Soundstage Engineering Facility, 12820South Memorial Drive, #303 Bixby, OK 74008. (918) 810-2535
Pricing : $475.00 / person (Includes test/setup CDs, extensive seminar notebook, T-shirt, etc.)
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to expand your sound quality skills and knowledge! Call or email today!
Mark Eldridge (918) 810-2535 or meldridge@mblsound.com
