Advanced Sound Quality Seminar

The Advance Sound Quality Seminar..a 2-day hands on presentation by Mark Eldrige.

September 06, 2018 – The ASQS is for anyone wanting to learn how to make car audio systems sound their very best! This is not a class where you sit and just listen to an instructor reading a presentation on a screen. In the ASQS, we discuss topics and use real-world audio/music demonstrations to explain them. And you will use your own brain, hands, and ears to work with the tools, apply the techniques, and develop your own skills and abilities.

We get into topics like:

  • The many parts of music and recordings
  • Our audio reference and critical listening skills
  • The human hearing system and using our ears
  • Using SQ tools: acoustical analyers, RTAs, etc
  • Working with the in-car acoustical environment
  • Audio system design and component selection
  • Advanced DE integration requirements
  • And many more specialty SQ related topics

System tuning experiments one of many different topics

When : Sep 8-9, 2018 Saturday & Sunday from 9 AM to 6 PM each day.

Where : Mobile Soundstage Engineering Facility, 12820South Memorial Drive, #303  Bixby, OK 74008. (918) 810-2535

Pricing : $475.00 / person (Includes test/setup CDs, extensive seminar notebook, T-shirt, etc.)

Listening to music on several different audio reference systems

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to expand your sound quality skills and knowledge! Call or email today!

Mark Eldridge (918) 810-2535 or meldridge@mblsound.com

