TOYOTA & LEXUS T-Harness Collection now available for EVO-ALL and EVO-ONE platforms

Montreal, 5 September 2018 – Fortin is pleased to announce a TOYOTA & LEXUS T-Harness Collection that features “Quick Connect” cable SKUs that will speed-up your remote starter and alarm system installations. Fortin “Quick Connect” T-Harnesses allow you to perform easy and clean installations while keeping the original vehicle’s wiring intact. No wire to cut! Simply plug the cables and program the module.

Compatible with EVO-ONE and/or EVO-ALL platforms, TOYOTA & LEXUS T-Harness Collection includes SKUs that work with the following push-to-start and key vehicles: http://fortin.ca/en/products/t-harnesses/?makeid=209

Fortin Electronic Systems is a world leading developer and manufacturer of integrated consumer solutions for vehicle control and connectivity.

