Industry Executive Mike Roberts Returns to KENWOOD

LONG BEACH, CALIF., September 5, 2018 – KENWOOD USA today announced that Mike Roberts, longtime industry executive and former KENWOOD vice president of sales, will return to the company as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. He originally joined KENWOOD in 1990, starting a tenure that lasted 13 years. In this new position, Roberts will assume leadership of KENWOOD’s sales and marketing group.

Roberts re-joins KENWOOD following a high-profile career in which he helped medium to large companies break through sales barriers to achieve higher sales performance and profitability. His experience includes leading the sales efforts of Mitek Corporation, SiriusXM Radio and Delphi as VP of Sales and Marketing before starting his own sales consultation company in 2016.

“I’m excited to rejoin this amazing team and help to deliver comprehensive go-to-market strategies that reinforce KENWOOD as the market leader while bringing new fans to the brand,” said Roberts. “I’ve been fortunate to work for world-class organizations in many different industries, but I am thrilled to return to KENWOOD. The company has undoubtedly been the highlight of my sales career in terms of great people, outstanding product and a brand legacy that has entertained people for many years.”

In addition to directly supporting the company’s sales representatives, Roberts will be responsible for developing programs and promotions that empower KENWOOD and KENWOOD eXcelon retailers to grow sales and gain competitive market share.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike back to the KENWOOD family,” said Dave Hoag, executive vice president of KENWOOD’s Car Electronics division. “His vast experience and recent accomplishments will bring a fresh entrepreneurial energy to our team. We hope to utilize Mike’s strategic leadership and ‘big idea’ thinking to elevate our game to new heights; all of this to deliver the product, profit, protection and stability our retail partners expect.”

Roberts can be reached at mroberts@us.jvckenwood.com.

