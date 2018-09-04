Earthquake Sound TremorX Subwoofers

September 5, 2018 -For the car audio enthusiasts who need to add some tremor to their trunk; Earthquake Sound gives to you the TremorX line of subwoofers. These subwoofers are ready to get louder and lower than any other subwoofer in its category. They are offered in 10″, 12″, and 15″ sizes and 4-Ohm or 8-Ohm voice coil options to accommodate a variety of installation setups.

The TremorX’s feature the TCT (Turbine Cooled Transducer) technology allowing the voice coil to run at a lower temperature for extended periods and louder bass production. The lightweight cone is reinforced by a dust cap with a “W” construction; reinforcing the cones structural integrity thus eliminating chances of wobbling and cone distortion. TremorX’s also feature oversized spiders and single layer high-roll super wide edge pressed foam surrounds that exceed 1″ to allow for longer cone movement/excursions and produce a higher sound pressure level (SPL). These bad boys also have heavy duty stitched leads, reinforced dust cap construction for linear movement, and thick density magnets with added cooling devices to increase efficiency. The speaker connections are spring loaded for ease of installation and the baskets are champagne colored with a smooth cham The TremorX subwoofers were designed with durability and reliability in mind and perform past expectations.

The TremorX line of subwoofers are everything that you need from a subwoofer. They are not only a great addition for your vehicle but are also compatible with marine installations. They are built with a strong yet durable motor and have withstood the tests of time. No driver today can compete with the explosive design of the TremorX line of subwoofers. Earthquake invites you to feel the difference with the TremorX.

To become an authorized dealer, use the contact information below.

Phone: (510) 732-1000 • Email: us-sales@earthquakesound.com

