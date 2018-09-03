Tint World Opens New Store in Missouri City, Texas

MISSOURI CITY, Texas–September 4, 2018—Tint World Automotive Styling Centers, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announced today the opening of its new store in Missouri City, Texas. Under the ownership of local entrepreneurs Sam Jowkari and Dhaval Patel, the store will serve the southwest Houston area.

Jowkari and Patel have extensive experience in electronics and audiovisual technology. Jowkari owned an electronics shop in Iran before moving to the United States in 2011. Patel is an electrical engineer from India; he came to the U.S. in 2006.

“It’s been a dream of ours to open a store together, and Tint World® has been a great partner to streamline this process,” Patel said. “They’ve been flexible and provided support and training that’s helped us reach our goal, which is to help our customers and community by providing safety features like tinting, head units with hands-free calling, backup cameras, and alarm systems, as well as aesthetic and performance upgrades.”

Tint World of Missouri City will provide a full range of automotive styling and safety services including automotive tint, automotive paint protection film, mobile electronics, advanced driver-assistance systems and car stereo upgrades, and residential and commercial window film.

“Dhaval and Sam bring unique life and work experience into the Tint World family,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, President and CEO of Tint World. “They’ve worked hard together to get their store open, and they’re focused on bringing a high level of professional expertise to Tint World and its customers. I think it’s great that they’re thinking of ways they can serve their community through the products and services that we offer.

The all-new Tint World of Missouri City store is located at 2015 Highway 90 A. For more information, call (832) 726-0600.

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

