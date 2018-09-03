The Acoustic Edge Institute Hosted A Car Show, USACi Event and Job Fair

HOUSTON, TX (09.04.18) The Acoustic Edge Institute brought the action to Houston… with a Car Show, USACi competition and Job Fair all rolled into one on Saturday, September 1st. The site was The Gateway Classic Car facility just off 1960 in north Houston. Event hours were 9AM to 5PM.

Dave Campbell, Acoustic Edge Institute, stated “We put a lot of things in place for this event. Combining a car show with a USACi competition, and then adding a job fair, covered a lot of bases. That said we had no control over the weather. Classic cars and Tundras, from The Gulf Coast Tundra Club rolled in early. USACi was set up at the far end of the huge parking area of the complex. Custom Sounds, Mobile Toys and Car Toys tents were set up for the job fair and the rain that came at 11:30 Saturday morning put a damper on the rest of day’s action”.

Custom Sounds, Car Toys and Mobile Toys were on site to interview potential employees. Fadi Issa, Custom Sounds’ President, stated “We have 18 stores and are always looking for installation techs. We think the Acoustic Edge Institute is providing a great service to the 12volt industry as they prepare students to work in industry installation bays. The demand for qualified installation techs has never been greater across the 12volt industry”.

The Acoustic Edge Institute display featured the stunning Hummer H2 that showcased extreme installation possibilities. The Mobile Toys’s Pickup, up from College Station with Chris Pate, was totally customized inside and outside from front to rear bumper.

The car show classes included Classic pre-1980, Custom Truck, Exotic, Slab Lowrider, Motorcycle and Sports Car. 1st, 2nd & 3rd awards were presented for Best in Show and Best Interior. A classic 1936 Ford Coupe and 1934 Plymouth were attention grabbers outside – along with the classic ’57 Chevy. Inside the ’63 Shelby Cobra, for sale at $325,000.00, was an eyeopener.

Paul Galanos, who head the UASCi event, offered “The total number of USACi competitors we anticipated in the lane fell short due to the rain. Later in the day a good crowd was on hand to demo their systems for free without going through the lanes. We recognized enthusiasts with the loudest and windiest plus all day playing power….even trunk rattlers”. Lindsey Galanos and Heath Lay also worked the event. Young Danyel Galanos was a very interested spectator.

Concluding Campbell related “I get calls everyday from companies looking for installers. This event brought people together across the board. Those people saw the possibilities the Acoustic Edge Institute offers. More trained installers will fill the needs of automotive and 12volt related businesses”.

A number of food trucks were on site offering a wide variety of food. The burgers were reported to be delicious. “My chocolate shake was the best ever”.

For more visit acousticedge.com

