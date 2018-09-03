Mobile Solutions Partners with ESCORT to Create Product-Specific Installation Templates

TEMPE, ARIZ., September 4, 2018 – Mobile Solutions, premier training facility and fabrication tools supplier for the mobile electronics industry, announced a new partnership with radar detector producer ESCORT during KnowledgeFest, held August 17-19 in Dallas. Under the agreement, Mobile Solutions will produce an ESCORT-branded template set that enables professional installers to integrate ESCORTs’ installed radar and laser detection systems into the vehicle. Mobile Solutions debuted the set at its booth during KnowledgeFest, as well as the ESCORT booth.

The six-piece set is designed to accommodate the company’s iX Ci and MAX Ci installed driver alert platforms. Each of the pieces is made from 1/4-inch, machine-grade PVC material, durable enough to stand up to repeated router contact and still ensure a precision cut. Three router guides let professional fabricators create exact openings to flush-mount the control module as well as the two display sizes. A fourth guide fits the laser shifters into custom mounts for placement in the front or rear of the vehicle.

In addition, two proximity rings serve as sales tools to help retailers explain how police laser interacts with the vehicle. By positioning the rings in front or behind the vehicle, retailers help customers visualize how much of the vehicle surface the laser gun “sees” from 1,000 feet away (larger ring) and 400 feet away (smaller ring).

“This is a new journey for us,” said Bryan Schmitt, president and lead designer of Mobile Solutions. “Radar and laser detection is a robust and growing category in our industry. The ability to offer the customer a premium integration and user experience, especially at these higher-than-average price points, is vital. The templates we produce for ESCORT let their installing retailers deliver a fully custom look that also ensures optimum product performance. We’re excited about the partnership, and this is just the first step in helping our industry leverage this high-profile opportunity. Stay tuned!”

