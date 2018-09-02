SHREVEPORT, LA (09.03.18) – Many across the U.S. will enjoy a 3-day Labor Day weekend. The first Monday in September is set aide as a designated holiday. The day was originally designated to celebrate various labor associations’ strengths and contributions to the U.S. economy. In today’s time Labor Day also marks the end summer and a look forward to the last 4 months of the year.

During this Labor Day weekend, let’s pause and reflect. Let’s look at the landscape. What can the next 4 months of the year hold? Reports are American motorists are driving more than ever. The price of gas remains low. The average age of vehicles on the road is reported to be 11.5 years. OEM’s are spending untold millions promoting new hi-tech features in their vehicles to sell new cars – products that are available aftermarket too. Lastly all consumer products, car audio included, are super values for consumers. In this setting one would think the 12volt industry would be booming – which is not the case.

It is imperative specialty retailers create an in-store experience for consumers. The next step is to utilize social media tools to reach, inform, engage and attract followers and consumers into their stores for an exceptional in-store experience.

Let’s begin the next 4 months with a renewed commitment for success.

A very Happy Labor Day 2018 to all our friends in the 12volt industry – across the U.S. and around the world.

Share this:



Tweet

