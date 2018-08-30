Heise LED Lighting Systems Introduces Its First Municipality Series

Holly Hill, FL – August 31, 2018 – Metra Electronics, the leading manufacturer of aftermarket automotive solutions, introduces the Municipality Series from Heise LED Lighting Systems designed for

government, construction and emergency vehicle lighting. The universal lights were engineered for any fleet, commercial vehicle, or heavy equipment requiring powerful visual alerts.

All of the Municipal Series lights come with matched or built-in controllers for 15+ different flash patterns and covers from full-size light bars to low-profile marker lights for permanent mounting or temporary

magnetic solutions.

“The lighting colors used on emergency vehicles vary based on local, state, and national laws. Metra is now able to offer high-quality Heise LED lighting systems to the government, emergency and construction sectors to meet safety and lighting needs,” said Bill Jones, president and CEO of Metra Electronics.

The safety lights are designed for higher-voltage applications, offering a wide-range of products that work with both 12 and 24 volt systems. With a water-resistant IP65 rating, Heise’s municipality lights are

durable; built to withstand all weather conditions, year after year. For those who operate at night, pair this series with the tried and true Heise Work Lights for the ultimate combination of safety and functionality.

There is an array of available solutions that can be grouped into four major categories, Light Bars, Strobe Light Kits, Marker Lights and Light Heads. To learn more about each of the product areas, visit

www.HeiseLED.com.

