Epsilon Electronics Appoints Southwest Region Manufacturer’s Representative

Montebello, CA (August 31, 2018) – Epsilon Electronics, Inc., a state-of-the-art mobile and audio electronics company, recently appointed Southwest Sales and Marketing (SWSM) as their Southwest region manufacturer’s representative. Epsilon’s brands include: SoundStream, Power Acoustik, Precision Power, Farenheit and more. The company has been creating innovative audio electronics for more than 37 years.

Southwest Sales and Marketing brings a four-man team of seasoned industry veterans together to represent the Epsilon family of products. Scott Ringo, CEO of SWSM, started the firm in March 2016, utilizing his 35 years of experience as a representative in the mobile electronics industry. Bill Ivey, David Lynch and Tommy McClure are employed by SWSM and combined have over 80 years of experience in this industry.

“The Southwest region of the country has always been very important to us,” said Paul Goldberg, vice-president, sales & marketing for Epsilon Electronics. “Southwest Sales and Marketing is a perfect partner for us in this important and growing market.”

“We are so excited to have the opportunity to represent the Epsilon Electronics and its family of products,” said Ringo, “The Epsilon brands cover all price points and categories, we are extremely proud to offer it to our customers.”

As the Southwest region representative, SWSM will provide Epsilon product sales and service for all Epsilon accounts in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.

“We look forward to a long term mutually beneficial relationship with Southwest Sales and very excited to grow the current business!” said Kent Daigle, Director of Sales for Epsilon Electronics.

For more information about Southwest Sales and Marketing, or any Epsilon products, visit http://epsilonelectronicsinc.com , call Scott at 214-212-9049, or send an email to sringo.swsm@gmail.com.

