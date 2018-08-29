Rockford Fosgate Welcomes Mark Schleipfer as Regional Sales Manager – Powersports Aftermarket

TEMPE, Ariz. – Aug. 30, 2018 – Rockford Fosgate (www.rockfordfosgate.com), the industry leader in high-performance audio solutions, is proud to announce it has recently named Mark Schleipfer Regional Sales Manager – Powersports Aftermarket. In this role, Schleipfer will report to Rockford Fosgate National Sales Manager Zach Luke and manage the division’s customer relationships and new business development via Rockford’s nationwide network of off-road dealers.

“Powersports is an important growth segment for Rockford, and we needed to expand our team by adding someone not just with side x side industry experience, but also with a passion for the market and lifestyle,” said Luke. “Mark fits the bill. As an outdoor sport, off-road racing, and UTV enthusiast with an impressive sales and marketing pedigree, Mark will fit in perfectly at Rockford in this position. We are excited to have him on the road to help us grow the channel.”

During his award-winning 25-year career, Schleipfer has graced the cover of industry publications, and has held positions in sales and marketing management, new business development, and corporate sponsorships.

“Powersports is an incredibly energetic, highly focused, and immensely competitive market, and a manufacturer has to be dedicated not only to survive, but to thrive, as well,” said Schleipfer. “Rockford is all of these things, and is the reason it is the go-to brand for high-performance powersports audio solutions. As an off road and motor- sports enthusiast myself for more than 35 years, I am both proud to be a part of the team, and equally excited to be on the road working with our current customers and cultivating new ones.”

For more information on Rockford Corporation, please visit www.rockfordcorp.com

