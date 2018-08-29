PIGEON FORGE, TN (08/30/2018) – The Great Smokey Mountain Jeep Invasion, August 23-26, filled the huge event site in Pigeon Forge. Reports indicate that over 7,000 Jeeps were on site along with hundreds vendors and over 10,000 enthusiasts.

DB Research had a presence at the event for the first time. Area retailers Dashboard Audio and Extreme Car Audio featured DB Drive products under the tents in their booths. DB Drive’s Ernie Welch-National Sales Manager, Randy Goodwin-SE Regional Sales Manager and Susano Garcia Jr worked the event with the two retailers.

Welch stated “This was our first time to participate in an event like this with dealers. The event was terrific and Jeep owners took advantage of great deals on our LightBars and SoundBars plus accessories. Great sales and putting the dB brand in front of a large crowd was a real winner. We took a full trailer of product and sold almost all of it”.

Dashboard Audio’s Amy Taylor offered “This was our second time to have a booth at the Jeep Invasion. For us it was an awesome event. Great sales and support from DB Drive. Our store is about 90 miles from Pigeon Forge and feel we will get residual business from Jeep owners who live in our hometown of Kingsport”.

Extreme Car Audio was also highlighting DB Drive products under their tent. Buddy Buckner related to 12voltnews.com “We were very impressed with this event. We do a lot of bike rallies but the Jeep Invasion might be the best event of this type we have ever attended as a company. We sold a lot of LightBars and other dB Drive products”.

Buckner was joined in the company’s booth by Jon Seals and Mike Bryant. Extreme Car Audio is located in Morristown which is about 30 miles from Pigeon Forge.

Hats off the DB Research, Dashboard Audio and Extreme Car Audio for their participation in the Great Smokey Mountain Jeep Invasion.

