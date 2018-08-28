Sound Warehouse At The 9th Annual BeerFest

SALT LAKE CITY UT (08.29.18) Sound Warehouse put the company’s brand in front of a very large audience at the 9th Annual City Weekly BeerFest at the Utah Fairgrounds on August 18th and 19th. The 2-Day event drew a crowd reported to top 10,000.

Matt Powers, Sound Warehouse Regional Manager and Marketing Director, stated “An event like the BeerFest is perfect for core demographic. As a sponsor we had a super location for our 70’x20’ booth. We had a number of tents set up with great demos underneath. The Rockford Fosgate Mini SoundLab from R&D was a crowd pleaser for sure. Over the 2 days we estimate over 700 took the Sound Chamber challenge”.

Brian Sandburg, Business Unit Manager West Progressive Sales, commented “The Sound Lab definitely drew a crowd to experience Rockford Fosgate playing loud…real loud. In addition, Rockford Fosgate products were demo’ed in a Polaris RZR, Can Am Maverick X3 and a Harley StreetGlide. Those rides definitely fit with the demographic that enjoys great sound”.

Sound Warehouse also showcased Pioneer in the company’s Highlander that features an ultra custom installation.

Sound Warehouse has 3 locations in the Salt Lake City area.

