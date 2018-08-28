HONDA “Quick Connect” T-Harness now available for Civic, CR-V and Odyssey Push-to-Start vehicles

Montreal, 29 August 2018 – Fortin is pleased to announce a HONDA “Quick Connect” T-Harness cable for EVO-ONE that will speed up your remote starter and alarm system installations. Fortin “Quick Connect” T-Harnesses allow you to perform easy and clean installations while keeping the original vehicle wiring intact. No wire to cut! Simply plug the cables and program the module.

THAR-ONE-HON6 “Quick Connect” T-Harness for Civic, CR-V and Odyssey Push-to-Start vehicles:

THAR-ONE-HON6 is compatible with EVO-ONE platform and works with the following HONDA Civic, CR-V and Odyssey Push-to-Start vehicles: http://fortin.ca/en/products/t-harnesses/thar-one-hon6/vehicles.html

Fortin Electronic Systems is a world leading developer and manufacturer of integrated consumer solutions for vehicle control and connectivity.

Visit Fortin.ca to discover more remote starter, bypass and security system solutions.

