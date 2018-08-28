Acoustic Edge Institute To Host Car Show, USACi Event and Job Fair

HOUSTON, TX (08.29.18) The Acoustic Edge Institute is set to bring the action to Houston… with a Car Show, USACi competition and Job Fair all rolled into one. The date is Saturday, September 1st. The site is The Gateway Classic Car facility at 1910 Cypress Station Drive Houston 77090. Event hours are 9AM to 5PM. The Gateway Classic Car facility parking area will hold over 350 vehicles.

Dave Campbell, Acoustic Edge Institute, stated “We think all is in place for this to be a huge event. Combining a car show with a USACi competition, and then adding a job fair, covers a lot of bases. Key 12volt retailers in the area, along with other automotive related businesses, will have booths set up to engage potential employees. Custom Sounds, Car Toys and Mobile Toys will be on site to interview potential employees”.

The car show classes include Classic pre-1980, Custom Truck, Exotic, Slab Lowrider, Motorcycle and Spots Car. 1st, 2nd & 3rd awards will be presented for Best in Show and Best Interior.

Paul Galanos, heading and judging the UASCi event offered “All is set for a great event and we expect over 75 USACi competitors in the lanes. In addition we will promote the system demo aspect that is becoming popular. Folks can come and demo their systems for free without going through the lanes. We will recognize enthusiasts with the loudest and windiest plus all day playing power. Even trunk rattlers”. Lindsey Galanos will work the event also.

Concluding Campbell related “I get calls everyday from companies looking for installers. This event should bring a lot of people together across the board. People will see the possibilities the Acoustic Edge Institute offers. More trained installers will fill the needs of automotive and 12volt related businesses”.

A number of food trucks will be on site also through the day.

For more visit acousticedge.com or call 866 634 3343

