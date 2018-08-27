Petra is Empowering Retailers with Dantona Partnership

EDMOND, Okla. (08-28-2018) — Petra Industries, the leading authority in the consumer technology industry, is excited to announce Dantona as a new vendor providing necessary battery solutions to the Petra lineup.

Dantona began in November of 1988 when Sal and Don Dantona had the vision to provide quality products at competitive prices and to treat customers the way they wanted to be treated. They had humble beginnings—working out of their childhood home to start their business.

Now Dantona lives up to their vision every day by offering quality manufactured batteries. They strive to meet their partners’ power needs—whether that be industrial or consumer batteries.

“Dantona has shown a commitment to putting customers first which makes them a perfect match for Petra,” says Tate Morgan, Petra President. “They manufacture and offer a variety of cell phone and power tool replacement batteries as well as batteries for remotes and video game controllers. We are very excited to see our retail and ecommerce partners and their customers benefit from this newest addition.”

Retail partners looking to stock replacement batteries for cordless phones, camcorders, digital cameras, power tools and more will likely find exactly what they’re looking for. Dantona also produces ValuePak bulk offerings of traditional button-cell and alkaline batteries that many consumers need.

Carrying one of the largest selections of batteries in the world, Dantona has the consumer or business covered with all the essentials, including the Denaq brand of laptops chargers and rechargeable batteries.

Dantona’s Ultralast- and Ultralast Green-branded replacement batteries and rechargeable AA and AAA batteries are also being brought into Petra’s selection. The Ultralast Green line offers consumers an eco-friendly, cost-efficient power solution.

Industrial batteries for emergency lighting, programmable logic controllers (PLC), and door locks will be coming soon to Petra available by special order with single SKUs and custom-made packs.

See all of the Dantona, Denaq, and Ultralast products Petra offers at www.petra.com

