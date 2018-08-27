Earthquake Sound introduces the SubZero

(08-28-2018) -For the car audio enthusiasts who need a subwoofer to blow the competition away; meet the SubZero. Handcrafted in the USA, the award winning SubZero is a competition grade subwoofer delivering in performance and appearance. Offered in three different sizes to suit a variety of installs, these subs move a tremendous amount of air and will create that earth-shattering bass that is sure to shock and awe your audiences.

These monster bass drivers rule in speed, sound quality, and SPL. They are armed with a massive U.S. made 3.25” aluminum voice coil former with a high temperature flat wire wrapped edge wound style. The SubZero line consists of three models: SZ-10” (1500 Watts Max), SZ-12” (2000 Watts Max) and SZ-15” (2500 Watts Max). With a 3” tall winding on the 10” and 12” SubZero models and a massive 3.5” winding height on the 15”, each one of these have a jaw-dropping 4 inches of peak to peak travel, with the winding in the magnetic gap at all points of travel. The SubZero also boasts its TCT (Turbine Cooled Transducer) coil and pole cooling technology, plus the PSP terminal block that allows stereo and mono impedance changes just by flipping fuses. The suspension on the SubZero is built from two of the largest spiders, 35 to 40% larger than spiders used by our competitors; thus allowing the cone/voice coil assembly to move the most with minimum interference for maximum bass delivery. The surround on the SubZero accommodates for long travel/strokes without using up the cone area.

The SubZero series subwoofers are an amazing addition to any setup. Whether you are just hungry to add more bass to your existing audio system or involved in a weekend competition, these subs will knock it out of the park. You can now have the perfect combination of looks, performance, reliability, longevity, and ease of installation with the SubZero.

To become an authorized dealer, use the contact information below.

Phone: (510) 732-1000 – Email: us-sales@earthquakesound.com

