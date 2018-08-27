AIS Announces GPS Tracking Product Video!

Marietta, GA (08/28/2018) : AIS, a leader of Automotive Integration Solutions, has just announced the release of their new product video featuring the AC-GUARDIAN, a GPS TRACKING device which was developed exclusively for power-sports vehicles.

The AC-GUARDIAN GPS tracker was made specifically for the hostile environments endured by motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides, boats, jet-skis, golf cars and other power-sports vehicles. The device is water, mud, dirt and crush resistant. Even with the built-in antenna and built-in back-up battery, it’s small size (1” x 2” x 3.5”) allows it to be installed in the tightest locations.

With the basic service plan, $99.95 per year, the user will be advised of the vehicle’s status through their Smartphone and computer. When the vehicle is parked, it goes into “sleep mode” to save battery power, but will awaken if moved. You can also set parameters, called Geofencing, and you will be notified if the vehicle is moved beyond the user determined area. The user is also able to check the location of their vehicle 24/7 using an app on their Smartphone.

Retail cost for the AC-GUARDIAN is just $229.00

AIS has six GPS tracking units for different vehicles and applications. “We feel confident all of our GPS Tracking Devices have features, quality and profitability that will surpass anything else on the market”, said Kelley Vickers, CEO.

“And like all of our AIS products, these are not on the internet, therefore allowing our nationwide network of loyal dealers to make a healthy profit the competition cannot match”, added Cris Sharp, National Sales Manager.

AIS is the solution for 12-Volt specialty retailers and expeditors who care about quality and profit. AIS carries over 2800 SKUs and has a three year warranty for key dealers. AIS can be reached at 844-283-6372 and www.aisinterface.com.

