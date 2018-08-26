KICKER at OC Jeep Week 2018 with XRV and Show Vehicles

OCEAN CITY, MD (08.27.2018) – KICKER served as the title sponsor of OC Jeep Week, August 23rd-26th, in Ocean City. The beach, Roland E. Powell Convention Center and massive parking lot were packed with Jeeps and Jeep enthusiasts. The Kicker XVR and show vehicles were “Livin’ Loud” for members of the huge crowd. The XRV rolling showroom, complete with a full line of Kicker audio gear, included the 20,000 watt “Boom Room” with a wall full of 15” Q-Class L7 subwoofers.

Located adjacent to the Convention Center, KICKER paired with Exotic Sound and Tint in a booth filled with hot deals and on the spot installations. The Salisbury MD retailer, Kicker and Opus Marketing staffs were on hand to answer questions plus install audio equipment and accessories for Jeep enthusiasts.

Area Kicker rep firm Opus Marketing coordinated the OC Jeep Week activities. Jeremy Wynn drove the Kicker XRV from Stillwater OK to Ocean City for the event. Kicker regional manager Matt Matheson and Marketing’s David Glasgow were on site for the event. The Exotic Sound and Tint crew, headed by store owner Kerry Thomas, was all hands on deck. The Opus Marketing included Jamie White, Bruno Berg, Chuck Ottati and Todd Ess.

Opus Marketing’s White stated to 12voltnews.com, “Every year the OC Jeep Week event is the busiest show we work. I have never seen car audio sell like it does at this event. It was a throwback to the early 2000’s. On Friday alone there were over a dozen full systems featuring Kicker that were sold and installed. We were all Livin’ Loud.”

“We were absolutely covered up at Exotic Sound and Tint. We put together system packages that were on fire. This is my 8th year to exhibit at OC Jeep and this year’s event was by far the busiest. We went through pallets of product. When the event closed late Saturday afternoon we had done nearly a month’s worth of business. The ticket averages were much higher than usual” Thomas related.

“Working along side local retailer Exotic Sound helped show Kicker’s desire to be very supportive of our extended Kicker family” Matheson related.

Several events were on the OC Jeep Week schedule. Each day began at 7AM with over 250 Jeepers cruising the Ocean City sand for the Beach Crawl. This is the only time all year Ocean City permits Jeeps on the sand.

The activities at OC Jeep Week concluded on Sunday at a mud and obstacle course in Berlin MD.

@Instagram #12vnn_oc18 see many posts highlighting OC Jeep Week 2018.

More info is available on the OC Jeep Week web page, www.oceancityjeepweek.com.

