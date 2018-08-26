E3 Spark Plugs Sponsors 1940 Dodge Truck Restoration by Cool Hand Customs Featuring 1970s Style Challenger Suspension and 440 Big Block

Ponte Vedra, FL (August 27, 2018) – E3, manufacturer of E3 DiamondFIRE spark plugs and performance products, is a sponsor this year of a beautiful 1940 Dodge truck custom built by Cool Hand Customs of Middleton, WI. The truck will be the centerpiece attraction at E3’s booth for the 2018 SEMA Show, booth #71000, and will be entered into SEMA’s Battle of the Builders.

The highly modified Dodge truck built by Amy and EJ Fitzgerald, owners of Cool Hand Customs, will feature three E3 high-performance ignition products: E3 Billet Distributor, Race Spark Plugs and Race Wires. The truck will be equipped with a 440 big block and a 1970s style, torsion bar Dodge Challenger suspension. The truck’s paint scheme will be an exterior satin white with green and black accents with the frame painted silver and the short block painted in E3’s distinctive green logo color. The ’40 440 truck will make its first public appearance at SEMA.

E3 Vice President of Motorsports, Rob Fisher, says, “The concept for the truck began to take shape when Amy acquired the truck a few years ago and a friend said he had an RV with a 440 Big Block that could be hers as long as she took the RV too. That’s how the ’40 440 project was born.”

Fitzgerald says, “The suspension plan came from EJ’s desire to do something new and different. The torsion bar suspension was something used in the 1970’s on Mopars. It naturally “fit” with the 440 motor and the Dodge truck body. EJ spoke with Bill Foley at QA1 and they had the perfect parts to make it work. We only build one shop vehicle per year with the help of many sponsors. We are so excited that E3 came on board early for this project and has been one of our most enthusiastic supporters. We build three to five vehicles a year for customers, as well as our one yearly “show” build for the shop. Fitting the SEMA build in is always challenging, but so worth it to get the opportunity to work with so many outstanding manufacturers and have the honor to display our hard work at SEMA.”

Fisher added, “We’re very excited to have this truck in our booth this year. Every year, a Cool Hand Customs build gets closer to the final ten in the Battle of the Builders. I have a feeling this will be their lucky year.”

E3 is a manufacturer of a full line of DiamondFIRE ignition products for street and race performance. In addition to the company’s E3 Spark Plugs, E3 manufactures DiamondFIRE racing spark plug wires, race distributors, a 6CDI ignition box, a high output CD coil, an external 2-step rev control, race O2 Sensor, electronic oil-filled can coil and E3 high output performance coils.

Additionally, E3 is a major sponsor of motorsports and is the official ignition sponsor of NHRA and the title sponsor of E3 Spark Plugs Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, the official spark plug sponsor of NMRA and NMCA, the presenting sponsor of NMCA, and sponsor of Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, Lucas Oil Sprint Car Series, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League, Lucas Oil Drag Boat Series and the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, Amsoil A.M.A. Arenacross, and American Flat Track.

Other sponsors of the ’40 440 truck include: Federal-Mogul rebuild kit, FelPro gasket, Trick Flow intake, hydraulic lifters and top end kit, Eagle Specialties crankshaft, Comp Cams timing chain and gear, Mr. Gasket valve covers, Proform timing chain cover and high volume H20 pump, Edelbrock air cleaner and cover, Carter high flow fuel pump, Holley Performance Ultra Double Pumper, Powermaster internal alternator—all sponsored by Summit Racing. Additionally the truck will have Steele Rubber gaskets and weatherstripping, KBS Coatings, an XSPower battery, Thermo-Tec heat and sound control products, Be Cool radiator, overflow tank and electric fan, Power Master starter, Driven Performance torque converter, Eaton Performance Trutrac differential, Grote Industries XLT lighting, AMSOIL fluids and lubricants, DCM Classics fenders and running boards, numerous Painless Performance products for electrical, and steering by Classic Performance, in addition to PRP Seats, wheels by Wheel Vintiques, as well as a QA1 suspension, and a Flowmaster exhaust.

For more information about E3 spark plugs and performance ignition products, visit www.e3sparkplugs.com.

