Al & Ed’s Opens New Store Location in Hesperia, CA

Los Angeles, CA (08/27/2018) : Al & Ed’s Autosound, the oldest mobile electronics retailer, has added another storefront to their franchise-based program. Combining forces with an existing hot rod, speed and marine shop, Al & Ed’s store count has increased to fifteen, and adds a location to an area previously not serviced. This new location will be a co-branded “hybrid” store.

Rezurxn has its own following and reputation. By co-branding the location, the business is enhanced with the addition of the Al & Ed’s Autosound program, while retaining its prior identity.

“The team at Rezurxn will be a perfect fit for this new partnership” says John Haynes, General Manager of Al & Ed’s. “Paul and his crew have been building fantastic street rods, trucks, boats and other vehicles for years, and their high rating on yelp! demonstrates their client’s satisfaction. Their attention to detail, fabrication skills and high service levels make them a great fit for the Al & Ed’s Autosound program.”

Paul Ferris, owner of Rezurxn Kustoms, and now a proud new Al & Ed’s franchisee, adds: “Thanks to the Al & Ed’s family for all of their well wishes and support. The team here at Rezurxn Kustoms/Al & Ed’s Autosound are very excited. We are looking forward to a rewarding future, as well as being able to offer our unique skills to other Al & Ed’s locations.”

The Al & Ed’s Autosound franchise program is an easy way to own and manage a mobile electronics retail store, providing product, line and marketing support. The 64-year old brand has tremendous strength with the consumers in the Southern California market. While a structured program, franchisees are encouraged to put their own personal stamp on their locations. Al & Ed’s is currently seeking more store locations throughout Southern California.

For more information contact John Haynes (General Manager) at 818.908.5710 or email jhaynes@al-eds.com or Paul Harris (Franchisee) at 760.244.7474.

